KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the lodging industry as travel has slowed, and it has forced some people hurt economically out of their homes.

Management at the Unno Boutique hotel on U.S. 192 in Kissimmee and Mayor Olga Gonzalez, who is also the founder of the nonprofit Church and Community Assistance Program, are working together to try to help both groups.

Gonzalez said this year they have temporarily housed about 80 people sleeping in the streets into motels, which also brings business to hurting hoteliers.

“Everybody puts in a little bit of something, and it comes out to be a delicious goulash,” Gonzalez said. “Because everybody puts in a little bit, it’s not about one person. The one person is the person that we’re working with.”

The monetary support of Greeneway Church and some emergency funding from the city has paid for the program, Gonzalez said.

She is also working with the Osceola Council on Aging to help find jobs and permanent housing for some of the hotel tenants, she said.