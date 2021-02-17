HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency has approved about $6 million in tax breaks for the proposed Amazon facility.

The Hamburg IDA voted 6 to 3 at their meeting Tuesday.

The vote comes after state Senator Sean Ryan revealed the IDA would collect a $470,000 fee if they approve the Amazon development in Hamburg.

That's not the only concern some members have with the project.

The $47 million project would create 100 jobs — but only half would be full-time. The average salary would be about $31,000. And Amazon would benefit from tax breaks.

Some IDA members still want to see the online retail giant come to their town, while others say it's not worth it.

"I'm sick to my stomach. Absolutely sick to my stomach. This is the wrong project, this is the wrong company to have in Western New York. They treat their employees like robots. They treat them like robots. They get them in, and they spit them out. They have no respect for their people. And that's going to be our people, that might be my son working there,” said Wenceslao Valentin, Hamburg Industrial Development Agency.

"We have the choice to take what we can here or instead hope that something better comes along and risk that the property remains vacant, and we receive minimal tax revenue and no jobs for a period of time. So on balance, especially during these uncertain times, and although it is a tough decision, I believe it is in the town and school's district best interest to support this project,” said Davis Podkulski, Hamburg Industrial Development Agency.

The Amazon facility would be located at the intersection of Lake Shore and Bayview roads.