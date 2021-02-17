TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried unveiled an online video Tuesday many politicos are calling the strongest proof yet Florida's sole statewide elected Democrat is preparing to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis next year when he runs for re-election.

The video features Fried speaking directly to the camera, condemning DeSantis' handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This pandemic has been painful," she says in the video. "While he lashes out at everyone else like he's the victim, we all know who the real victims are: every Floridian who's lost a loved one, lost a job, lost a way of life."

Democratic media consultant Kevin Cate produced the ad, which was paid for by Fried's political committee. His firm, CateComm, has handled image making for Florida's last two Democratic gubernatorial nominees and oversaw the media strategy of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

In an interview, Cate said the contrast presented in Fried's new video is designed to start a dialog as the 2022 election cycle begins.

"What you've seen is a reaction to this video, saying this is exactly what Floridians need in the governor's office," Cate said. "And so, the video is a catalyst to having those conversations. That's great, but the primary objective of that goal is to show the empathy and leadership that Floridians need right now, not in two years."

DeSantis, however, is being buoyed by polls that find a majority of voters approve of his performance. In a recent one-on-one interview, the governor told Spectrum News that his rejection of large-scale coronavirus restrictions has prevented Florida's tourism-based economy from entering a tailspin.

"I think we're further along than most people would have predicted, I think we have a lot of momentum, and here's the thing: People are looking to Florida around the country for leadership," he said.

On that, there's a sharp difference of opinion.

"You won't hear this from Gov. DeSantis, but you need to hear it," Fried says in the video, highlighting a dispute that could just dominate the 2022 campaign.