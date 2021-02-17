WAUSAU, Wis.— A small business in Wisconsin has found a way to thrive during the pandemic.

TC Teardrops, a custom camper company in Wausau has found the perfect niche during the pandemic.

They’ve managed to outgrow their building and double their business.

Inside the workspace, the sparks and sales are flying at this family-owned business in Wausau. TC Teardrops is owned by a husband and wife duo; they, along with their team make custom campers for people all across the US.

“We have a queen bed in there. This one is actually going to have a bunkbed on it,” TC Teardrops owner, Todd Mowrer says.

After starting in their garage 13 years ago and outgrowing their current shop, this year has been a whirlwind for their family and business.

“At first it was scary because we did lose business and did have to lay people off and we thought it was headed into a different direction and then the emails started coming, the quotes started coming,” TC Teardrops owner, Carol Mowrer says.

Now, with an increase in outdoor activities, it’s no wonder their business of selling campers has doubled and is now booked out until May of 2022. It’s a welcome jump in sales that’s forced them to buy a bigger location to build these custom campers. It’s also allowed them to hire back their laid-off employees and expand their workforce even more.

“To see it grow has been phenomenal for both Carol and I. It’s done a lot for us, it’s nice to not only be able to support our family but we have to support all of our employees too, something we never realized that we would ever do,” Todd says.

They can provide a home away from home to their customers while keeping their employees hard at work during some tough times.