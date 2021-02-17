In the escalating debate over how New York State is overseeing nursing homes during the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday strongly attacked one of his chief critics, Assemblyman Ron Kim, accusing his fellow Democrat of engaging in “unethical” behavior.

During a conference call with reporters, Cuomo veered from the politics of the coronavirus to focus on Kim’s position on regulating nail salons, suggesting the Queens lawmaker is engaged in “pay to play” politics for changing his position on the issue after taking donations from salon owners.

“I believe it was unethical if not illegal,” Cuomo said.

Asked why he was focusing on Kim, Cuomo responded: “I never said anything about Assemblyman Ron Kim. He attacked me. He attacked me and said that I obstructed justice. He said that my immunity bill was because of my contributions. Those are very harsh accusations.”

In a New York Post story published Tuesday night, Kim is quoted accusing Cuomo of obstructing justice. Kim made the comments in a letter he sent to Assembly colleagues that was obtained by the paper.

Cuomo admitted Monday to knowingly withholding data on nursing home deaths requested by the legislature last year, in order to first comply with a request from the federal Justice Department.

Cuomo’s top aide told lawmakers on a video conference call last week that the administration “froze” releasing the data when it received the request from the Justice Department.

In an interview on NY1’s “Inside City Hall” Tuesday night, Kim also accused Cuomo of sticking a provision in the state budget last year granting immunity to health care institutions for the duration of the pandemic. According to Kim, Cuomo did it to appease his political donors.

In a statement responding to the governor, Kim said: “The governor can smear me all he wants in an effort to distract us from his fatally incompetent management. But these facts are not going away because they are the facts — unacceptable facts that hold him accountable."

Cuomo officials released new data this month after losing a court case which show that they had greatly underreported the number of deaths of nursing home and long-term care facility residents by more than 4,000.

In an interview with CNN, Kim went on to say that Cuomo first called him last week and threatened to “destroy” him.

In a statement, Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie responded to Cuomo’s comments about a member of his team saying: “Now more than ever everyone involved needs to lower the temperature and work together to move this state forward and get past this pandemic. That should be our focus.”