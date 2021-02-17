President Joe Biden had his first call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Netanyahu's office announced.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden had his first call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday



"The conversation was very friendly and warm and lasted about an hour," the Prime Minister's office said



Biden "affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and conveyed his intent to strengthen all aspects of the U.S.-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation," the White House said



Prior to the call, Israelis expressed concern that Biden had yet to call Netanyahu, a staunch ally of former President Donald J. Trump, following his inauguration

"The conversation was very friendly and warm and lasted about an hour," the Prime Minister's office said, adding that they discussed working together to strengthen the alliance between the United States and Israel.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו שוחח הערב עם נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן. השיחה הייתה ידידותית וחמה ביותר ונמשכה כשעה. שני המנהיגים ציינו את הקשר האישי רב השנים ביניהם ואמרו שיפעלו יחד להמשך חיזוק הברית האיתנה בין ישראל לארה"ב. pic.twitter.com/cT5HgMYk41 — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) February 17, 2021

Netanyahu's office added that they specifically spoke about continuing peace agreements, Iran, and battling against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House provided a readout of the call later Wednesday: "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today by phone with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel."

"The President affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and conveyed his intent to strengthen all aspects of the U.S.-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation," the White House said.

"Together, the leaders discussed the importance of continued close consultation on regional security issues, including Iran. The President emphasized U.S. support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world," the White Houes added. "He underscored the importance of working to advance peace throughout the region, including between Israelis and Palestinians. Together, they affirmed their shared interest in continued strategic cooperation to confront the many challenges facing the region."

Prior to the call, Israelis expressed concern that Biden had yet to call Netanyahu, a staunch ally of former President Donald J. Trump, following his inauguration.

The United States is Israel’s closest ally, providing about $3.8 billion in annual military aid and shielding it from censure in international forums over its policies toward the Palestinians.

Netanyahu, who faces a tough battle for reelection in March, has long boasted of his close relations with American presidents and other world leaders. He’s also hoping to dissuade Biden from rejoining the Iranian nuclear deal, to which Israel is strongly opposed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this update.