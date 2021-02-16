KENOSHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin native came up with a unique idea for a business and decided to start it up in his hometown.

Mitchell Thomas is a barber, which means he’s in the business of making people look and feel good. For him it’s a passion that soon turned into a golden opportunity.

“When barbers were not essential for seven weeks you have a lot of time to think and I feel like in hard times you have to innovate,” Blacktop Barbershop owner Mitchell Thomas said.

Innovation is exactly what he did. The inside of his barber shop looks a bit different, that’s because it's inside a bus. Mitchell decided to convert a bus into a mobile barber shop that commutes around south eastern Wisconsin. He thought it was a one-of-a-kind idea and he could come to the customer, which is extremely valuable during a pandemic.

He may only be a month in, but is excited to see where his business goes.

“Every step along the way has been challenging but that's kind of the thing with starting something new,” Thomas said. “You have to blaze a trail. It looks cool but it's a lot of work getting it started and i’m definitely happy I decided to do it.”

For one of his customers who has been there from the start of his career, his grandpa, he says watching him start. His own business is truly a proud moment.

“I think it’s very rewarding for me because I've watched him from the very beginning, build his career,” his grandfather, Thomas Marco, said.

Now he gets to watch him in a new chapter, while still cashing in on those free cuts.