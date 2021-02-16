UPDATE: The Florida AMBER Alert issued on 02/16/21 out of Hillsborough County for the 1-year-old girl has been resolved. The child has been found safe and has been reunited with her family.

Great news! The baby has been found and returned safely. pic.twitter.com/yUPfaOyvyX — Bobby Bills (@BobbyBillsTV) February 16, 2021

UPDATE: The Florida AMBER Alert issued on 02/16/21 out of Hillsborough County for 1yo Tinnley West has been resolved. The child has been found safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLAMBER — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 16, 2021

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he went from "mortified" when the girl was missing to "elated" when she was found safe. Chronister said that while the girl has been found, "Our work has just begin" as it relates to the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office has tweeted video of a possible suspect, and the sheriff is urging him to turn himself in. He said the suspect did the right thing pulling over and not driving the car any farther, but he will still face charges for taking it in the first place.

He added that the stolen vehicle was running at the time and said residents should always lock their cars and not leave the engine on for any reason. He said a car can be stolen in as little as a minute.

The baby was in a car seat, Chronister said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle stolen while a one-year-old girl was inside.

What You Need To Know AMBER Alert issued for Tinnley Sage West, 1 year old



Vehicle license number is FL Tag WBR587



Just after 5 p.m. an AMBER Alert was issued as well. And the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a 6 p.m. news conferece to provide more details. Spectrum Bay News 9 will carry it live.

Authorities said the vehicle is a silver 2018 Volkswagen SUV.

The vehicle was last seen just before 3 p.m. on the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico in a residential neighborhood.

The license plate is FL Tag WBR587.

The toddler was identified as Tinnley Sage West. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a white rainbow, tan pants and one sandal.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.