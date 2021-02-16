True Health, a nonprofit health center in Seminole and Orange County, reported it has received the necessary vaccine doses to help more than 300 patients finish their vaccine cycle.

What You Need To Know Nonprofit True Health was recently told it would not receive additional COVID-19 vaccines



It caused the cancellations of many vaccine appointments, and meant there wouldn't be enough vaccine to give a dose to everyone needing a second shot



True Health has since announced it has received enough doses to give second shots to everyone who will need one

Janelle Dunn, True Health CEO, said they were told the nonprofit health center would not receive a second shipment of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and they would need to vaccinate their patients with the little doses that remained from their first shipment.

Dunn said it meant they needed to cancel 1,000 first-dose vaccine appointments and about 340 patients wouldn’t receive their second dose like the Nofsingers.

“We felt like if we didn’t get the second dose the first dose wasn’t going to be enough,” Leigh Nofsinger, 75, said.

“Disturbed, we [thought we’d] have to find another place to get it,” Roger Nofsinger, 78, said.

Dunn said after a call to action and the help of their partners they were able to receive the necessary doses to help the more than 300 patients complete their cycle.

“We were so excited, we actually did the happy dance,” Dunn said. “It was definitely a benefit for our community.”

“Relief, total relief,” Roger Nofsinger said.

The Nofsingers said they will receive their second vaccine dose next week.

Dunn said they’re working with Seminole County to receive 100 vaccine doses a month to fully vaccinate 50 people a month.

Dunn said the more than 1,000 patients whose first-dose vaccine appointments were canceled would receive first priority to receive them.