The pirates have called off their invasion.

Gasparilla 2021 is officially canceled, as COVID-19 continues to spread across Tampa Bay.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla released the following statement on its website:

“Since 1904, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (YMKG) has invaded the shores of Tampa Bay and captured the key to the city. Only a handful of times did our daring pirate invaders decide to spare the city from invasion due to unprecedented world events. This year, our pirates are making a similar decision to remain offshore and table their invasion plans until the seas calm. Out of an abundance of caution, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (YMKG) and EventFest has announced the cancellation of Tampa's signature Gasparilla Parades planned for April 10 and April 17. The decision resulted from an ongoing dialogue between event organizers, city leaders, and healthcare experts.”

The next Children’s Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay is now scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022.

The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is now scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

