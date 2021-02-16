CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Pancake Day is February 16, and one restaurant in Charlotte is using the holiday to help a charity.

Snooze Eatery has partnered with No Kid Hungry to feed children in need. For every order of pancakes placed on National Pancake Day, 100% of the sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry. The goal is to provide up to 200,000 meals for kids.

Alex Little, the assistant general manager of Snooze Eatery in Plaza Midwood, says the coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on people financially, and the struggle with food insecurity is more prevalent than before.

While it may be a fun holiday, Little says the day takes on a new meaning this year.

“It is a much bigger cause. It is much bigger than the pancakes,” he says. “So really being able to help the community and help the children is very, very important to us, and being able to really be a part of that is really awesome. It’s really a fun thing to be a part of also.”

Digital pancake orders also count toward the National Pancake Day program for those who could not dine in at the restaurant.