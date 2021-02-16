Hotel giant Marriott International announced that its President and CEO Arne M. Sorenson unexpectedly passed away on Monday after battling pancreatic cancer.

"Arne was an exceptional executive – but more than that – he was an exceptional human being," J.W. Marriott, Jr., Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board said in a statement. "Arne loved every aspect of this business and relished time spent touring our hotels and meeting associates around the world."

Sorenson became CEO of the international hospitality company in 2012, the third chief executive in the company's history, but the first without the Marriott last name. The company creidts Sorenson with putting them on track to acquire Starwood Hotels & Resorts for $13 billion in 2015, as well as guiding Marriott toward making "significant progress on diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental sustainability and human trafficking awareness."

"He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend," Marriott, Jr. added. "On behalf of the Board and Marriott’s hundreds of thousands of associates around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Arne’s wife and four children. We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply."

Sorenson stepped back from full-time management of the company in early February to facilitate his cancer treatment.

Two Marriott executives who stepped in for Sorenson, Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano, will continue in that capacity until the company board selects a new CEO, which is expected to be within the next two weeks.

Sorenson was 62.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.