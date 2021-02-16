GREENSBORO, N.C. – Many private bars across N.C. remain closed due to state rules and regulations, but some bars are getting creative about how they can keep the lights on.



Don Liebes, owner of Gate City Billiards Club, has been shut down since last March due to the governor's executive orders.



He explains they don't have enough outdoor space to sell alcohol outside and says the mixed beverages to-go option would not be profitable because he would only be able to sell one drink per person.



In response to this, Liebes got permission from the governor's office to operate as a fitness facility.



They can't sell alcohol, but Liebes says pool is the club's biggest draw, so he felt it was necessary to operate this way.



"We built this place 12 years ago. My wife and I, we would just hate to lose this. We put all our life savings into building this place," Liebes says.



He's gotten donations from the community and received a grant from The Barstool Fund, which is a fundraiser started by Barstool Sports Founder David Portnoy to help save small businesses.

Liebes says because of this funding his business will be able to survive the pandemic, and he'll be able to continue paying his employees.