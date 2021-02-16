NEW YORK — Charges on Tuesday were dropped against the woman whose altercation with a Black man in Central Park last year sparked outrage after going viral on social media.

According to the Manhattan district attorney's office, a judge signed off on dismissing the charges against Amy Cooper after she completed a series of "psychoeducation and therapy services".

She was initially charged with a misdemeanor for falsely reporting an assault.

It stemmed from an incident on the morning of May 25, 2020 when Christian Cooper, an avid birder, asked her to follow the rules in the Ramble section of Central Park and put a leash on her dog.

When she refused, Mr. Cooper, who is not related to Ms. Cooper, took out his phone and started filming the incident.

“I am going to tell them there is an African American man threatening my life,” Ms. Cooper is caught on camera saying to Mr. Cooper.

The video set off a firestorm on social media, racking up millions of views and earning her the nickname "Central Park Karen".

In a court document, Manhattan Assistant D.A. Joan Illuzzi said the move is "consistent with our position on many misdemeanor cases involving a first arrest, an alternative, restorative justice resolution; designed not just to punish but to educate and promote community healing."

Cooper's attorney, Robert Barnes, added in a statement, "After a thorough and honest inquiry, the New York District Attorney's office concluded the appropriate outcome of this matter was complete dismissal of all charges. We thank them for their integrity, and agree with the outcome. Many others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation, and for some, there may be legal consequences coming."