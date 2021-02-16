BOONE, N.C. -- A bookstore in Boone is on the mend after a commercial aired after the Super Bowl during the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Foggy Pine Books owner Mary Ruthless says a producer called her saying they were looking for a business that had been struggling due to the pandemic. Ruthless says she was worried that her business would have to close after sales dropped dramatically.

They had been holding yard sales for books, leaving packages outside and even selling through a drive-up window.

After the commercial, they saw one thousand orders in 24 hours.

"The store is everything to me. It's genuinely my dream and knowing now that I'm not in danger of losing that and that I'm still going to be able to not just employ the employees, I have and benefit the community in that way as well as just bringing attention to the community too," Ruthless says.

She says orders have been coming in from all over the country. She is hoping orders continue to come in so the store can stay afloat during this difficult time.