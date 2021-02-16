At least three people were killed when a tornado tore through a seaside town in North Carolina.

The tornado also left at least 10 people injured after it hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, authorities said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tornado that hit the south end of Brunswick County early... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The tornado destroyed homes, downed powerlines that left thousands without electricity and snapped trees in half, news outlets reported.

"It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It’s going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference early Tuesday.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes.

Ingram said searches for missing people were underway and will increase during the day. He’s asked people to avoid the area while crews work to clear the streets and search for victims.

The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

'Our units are responding as mutual aid to Ocean Isle Beach to assist with rescue operations underway after the tornado," the Town of Leland Fire/Rescue Department wrote on Facebook. "Please stay home and stay away from the area. Please keep all responders in Brunswick County and the surrounding areas in your thoughts as they respond to this emergency and execute their duties."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.