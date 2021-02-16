ORLANDO, Fla. — As the number of new COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization declines in Central Florida, AdventHealth’s Central Florida division Tuesday eased some visitor restrictions.

What You Need To Know AdventHealth's Central Florida hospitals make visitations less restrictive



In general, AdventHealth’s visitor policy allows two visitors per day per patient, and visitors may leave and return on the same day. Visitors must be the same two people per day.

The following updates were made to the policy:

Patients who are not suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 are allowed two visitors per day.

Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors per day, regardless of COVID-19 status.

End-of-life patients, regardless of COVID-19 status, may have two visitors at a time, with a maximum of six visitors per day.

Non-COVID-19 patients may receive a clerical visit in addition to two visitors per day.

Over the past few weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients across AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division have dropped steadily, system officials said. Facilities are now in “green” status, meaning there are no restrictions on procedures.

All AdventHealth team members and visitors still are required to wear a surgical/loop mask at AdventHealth facilities, and they receive temperature checks when they enter facilities. Visitors also are required to practice good hand hygiene, follow other rules on personal protection equipment and to social distance while at AdventHealth facilities.

Hospital system officials urge visitors to call before they come to check visiting hours because they could change.