HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A quick peek into Robert Keele's classroom at Holly Hill School in Holly Hill and you can tell from the guitar he's strumming that this is a special place. Keele says with a smile, "Well that's because I play music as well. I'm also an entertainer."

What You Need To Know A+ Teacher Robert Keele teaches at Holly Hill School in Holly Hill



You can catch him playing the guitar in class, but only after his students have finished their manufacturing and robotics work first



Keele developed his interest in the subjects while growing up in a small town in Alabama

Keele's students ask him to play from time to time so they can sing along, but Keele will only allow it after the student's have completed their school work because he is not a music instructor: He teaches manufacturing and robotics.

It's something the A+ Teacher developed an interest in while growing up in a small town in Alabama.

"That's really all we had was the garbage truck manufacturer," Keele said. "We actually built the garbage truck bodies and all the controls and made them kind of come alive."

Keele earned his bachelor's and master's degrees while in that line of work, but it was a child that led him to teach.

"My daughter asked me to come and volunteer in her classroom when she was in the first grade," he said.

After that, Keele said he was hooked on the profession.

"I went in there and did that a few times and I just fell in love with it," he said. "The kids were amazing and they just didn't want me to leave everyday."

These days he's doing what he loves teaching what he loves.

"It kind of blends technology with wood shop in a way and robotics so it's kind of melded together into one STEM class," Keele said.

Keele's students just can't get enough.

"They want to come in during lunch and before school and they can't wait to get in here most days.," he said.

A+Teacher Robert Keele said he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I think that once you make that connection in the classroom you just can't get enough of it," he said.