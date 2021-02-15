A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.

What You Need To Know A winter storm slammed parts of Texas, canceling flights and leaving millions without power



More than 2.3 million customers in Texas were in the dark as of 7 a.m. local time, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking site



George Bush International Airport in Houston closed Monday morning due to ice accumulation on runways



More than 760 flights were canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and at Dallas Love Field most of the nearly 200 flights for Southwest Airlines, the airport’s main carrier, were canceled on Sunday

Rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the electrical flow in the state, early Monday morning, meaning hundreds of thousands went without electricity for short periods as temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s around Houston.

ERCOT calls for rotating outages as extreme winter weather forces generating units offline. “Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. https://t.co/rKoWcBZSew — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 15, 2021

"We urge Texans to put safety first," ERCOT tweeted as it urged residents to reduce electricity use and warned of other dangers.

has declared an EEA 3. Energy conservation is critical. Rotating outages are underway to reduce demand on the electric system. We urge Texans to put safety first during this time. Traffic lights and other infrastructure may be temporarily without power. 01:25:40 150221 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 15, 2021

"Traffic lights and other infrastructure may be temporarily without power," the council said.

The council described the rotating outages as a “last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole," adding that utility transmission companies are tasked with determining how to reduce demand on the system.

"Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now," Bill Magness, the President and CEO of ERCOT, said in a statement.

The rotating outages were expected to last throughout Monday morning.

Around 5,000 Oklahoma Gas & Electric customers were without power overnight, and Entergy Arkansas logged about 3,000 outages. Both states have much smaller populations compared with Texas.

Officials in Houston had warned people to prepare for outages and hazardous roads – conditions similar to what residents might see in the wake of a Category 5 hurricane. George Bush International Airport in Houston closed Monday morning due to ice accumulation on runways.

Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, canceled classes, both virtual and in-person, and work for all non-essential employees.

Due to inclement weather and rolling power outages, classes for students (in person and virtual) and work for nonessential employees is CANCELED today across all Texas locations. #tamu pic.twitter.com/BGX88egySA — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) February 15, 2021

"There (have) been numerous reports of accidents from icing recently," National Weather Service lead forecaster Bob Oravec said Monday. "I think there’s going to be a big threat today as the system pushes northeastward."

Accumulating ice between a tenth and a quarter of an inch was possible across eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, central Tennessee, Kentucky and over into the West Virginia and Ohio border region, Oravec said.

Up to 12 inches of snow was expected across parts of the southern Plains into Monday, said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

The region had been gearing up for the winter weather for the better part of the weekend. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all of the state’s 254 counties. Abbott, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies with tasks including rescuing stranded drivers.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency in Texas in a statement Sunday night. The declaration is intended to add federal aid to state and local response efforts.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 254 Texas counties," a statement from the White House said.

"I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather."

American Airlines said about 345 of their flights were canceled at DFW Airport, its hub, by early Sunday afternoon. The airline said the storm was also affecting their flights across the region, with operations reduced and canceled at airports across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that the forecast through early Tuesday calls for 8 to 12 inches of snow in central Oklahoma, and 4 to 8 inches in an area extending from eastern Texas to the Ohio Valley in the Northeast.

In Memphis, Tennessee, snow started falling Sunday afternoon, and while main roads were still passable, lines formed during the day at grocery stores as people rushed to stock up.

In Mississippi, sleet in Jackson and other central parts of the state left roads and bridges slick. Bill Parker, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Jackson, said up to three-quarters of an inch (2 centimeters) of ice could accumulate in central Mississippi, bringing the possibility of power outages or falling tree limbs.

Parts of Kentucky and West Virginia still recovering from an ice storm last week are expected to get up to a quarter-inch of ice or up to 8 inches of snow by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, tens of thousands of people were without power after a winter storm blanketed the region with ice and snow and made travel treacherous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.