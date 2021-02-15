Listen and Subscribe:

Confused about the GameStop Wall Street showdown?

Listen as a financial planner and a Reddit enthusiast break down the impact on investing and the financial markets.

Big bets the financial elite made that GameStop’s stock would fall went wrong, leaving some firms facing billions of dollars in collective losses.

GameStop's unlikely gains, which at one point increased by 1600%, were mostly the product of a tug-of-war between small investors and big institutions.

Smaller investors on Reddit forums like WallStreetBets hyped the effort, even as individual investors as well as big firms faced significant losses if GameStop continued to plummet.

On this week’s episode of To The Point Already, WallStreetBets enthusiast Pete Scondras explains the GameStop adventure from an individual investor on Reddit point of view.

Also, Financial Planner Zach Brown breaks down why hedge funds would bet so big on one company and how a group of individuals on a social media platform could flex their muscles to point of costing firms billions.

