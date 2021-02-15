NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda has a new coffee shop.

SPoT Coffee opened a location on Webster Street Monday.

The menu includes hot and cold beverages, as well as sandwiches, pastries, and made-to-order pizza.

The interior decor reflects North Tonawanda's waterfront.

The owner wanted to bring business to downtown North Tonawanda.

But more importantly, he says he wants to create a space the community can enjoy, especially with the support they have shown him.

“Honestly, it’s what the community brings to us. I’ve had an incredible response on social media. We’ve had tens of thousands of responses, so it’s really what the community has brought to us,” said Ralph Dailey, North Tonawanda SPoT Coffee owner.

The location is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The owner says once the Riviera Theatre reopens, they may open even later.