The County deployed its mobile vaccination unit to vaccinate members of the Latin and Hispanic communities on Monday.

Getting vaccinated is a blessing — that’s what Ruby Rendon and her parents said after getting vaccinated at Forest Lake Church in Apopka.

Through an interpreter Rendon said: “After she found out that Seminole County was doing this, and had someone that spoken Spanish, it was very easy."

Seminole County’s mobile vaccination unit focused on members of the Latin and Hispanic community who might face language barriers trying to get the shot.

“She speaks very little English, and then her parents don’t speak English. So, it’s been a process,” said Redon through an interpreter.

Seminole County teamed up with Paula Machado, a local business owner of Fire Ant Communications, to help people navigate the sign-up process in Spanish.

“These are older folks who are already having limitations with technology — now add the language barrier,” said Machado.

Machado said it was an emotional process because many thought getting the vaccine was nearly impossible because of the language barrier.

She said some people cried tears of joy because they were so grateful for the help.

“It was a sense of relief. Someone’s here to help me in my language and tell me I will be OK,” said Machado.

Seminole County Health leaders said they’ve vaccinated around 44% of county residents 65 and older, but just a small percentage of those have been from the Latin and Hispanic communities.

“We don’t want that to be the barrier. It shouldn’t be a barrier of language. It should be getting the facts in the language that you want and feeling comfortable coming here getting the vaccine,” said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris.

Around 500 people are expected to a get vaccinations at Forest Lake Church.

Seminole County leaders said they have Spanish speakers in every step to make it as easy as possible to get through the vaccination process.

“She’s very grateful to have Seminole County do something in Spanish because it would have been very difficult otherwise,” said Redon through an interpreter.

Seminole County health leaders said they will continue to reach out to all communities to get them vaccinations.

In the next few weeks, they’ll be vaccinating at a Sikh society, a mosque, a Jewish temple, a Hindu temple, and a Baptist church. ​