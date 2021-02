WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — ​Vinyl lovers, you’re in for a treat.

Revolver Records announced that it is opening a third location in Western New York.

The new location will be at 6840 Transit Road in Williamsville, between Wehrle Drive and the Thruway and is set to open on February 26.

The vinyl record store already has two locations in the city of Buffalo on Elmwood Avenue and Hertel Avenue.