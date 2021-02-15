The Florida Department of Education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, announced Monday that Florida Standards Assessments testing schedules will be extended to allow students to be safely tested as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

If individual districts decide they need even more time for testing, they will be able to request if from the FDOE.

State officials stressed that the decision to extend testing schedules was not made unilaterally.

"The testing windows set out above represent continued collaboration with and input from Florida's school district superintendents and the Department's best efforts to provide every school district with the flexibility needed to safely administer all required assessments while minimizing the impact on instructional hours," Corcoran said in an emergency order.

The new testing schedules are: