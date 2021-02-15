STURGEON BAY, Wis. — With a flash of blue light and shower of sparks, Maddie Vandenack is busy working on one of the huge metal pieces destined for one of Marine Travelift’s boat hoists.

She’s been with ExacTech for almost three years as a welder, and while she’s at one of the early phases of the production process, there’s a certain feeling that comes from seeing her work on a finished machine.

“I’m very calm and collected, but very ecstatic at the same time,” Vandenack said. “When I see it, I’ve got a grin on my face — and it's a good one.”

Marine Travelift and ExacTech are looking to add between 12 and 15 people, said Michelle Waldinger, director of human resources.

Essentially sister companies, Marine Travelift makes mobile lifts and hoists used in shipyards and marinas around the globe. Another of its brands, Shuttlelift, builds cranes for industrial uses.

ExacTech focuses on metal fabrication mainly for Marine Travelift, but also does work for industries ranging from mining to energy.

All machines start at ExacTech, where large metal structures are assembled and welded before being sent two blocks away where Marine Travelift employees complete the build. Some machines can take anywhere from 12 to 18 months to build.

Open positions range from low-voltage electricians, traveling field technicians and machine assemblers at Marine Travelift; to welders, steel fitters, blasters and CNC machinists at ExacTech.

While Vandenack is at the front end of production at ExacTech — electrician Cole Bakke sees the middle later stages of production at Marine Travelift.

“It’s neat to see if you go from just bare steel to a fully assembled, fully functioning, machine,” he said.

Bakke said he likes being part of the solution as the machines take shape.

“The best part is when we find ourselves in a situation where things just don’t go right and it'll be hands on deck. I find a lot of fun in that challenge of getting things going,” he said. “There’s the whole sense of everybody wins, everybody walks away at the end of the day like, ‘We got it done. It was a success.’”

As with Bakke, Vandenack likes the challenge of the job and the ability to grow.

“You’re never done learning here,” she said. “You learn something everyday.”

Information about careers at ExacTech can be found here.

Information about careers at Marine Travelift can be found here.