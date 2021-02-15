RALEIGH, N.C. — People missing out on skin-to-skin contact are looking for ways to safely keep in touch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers say touch can help people dealing with stress or anxiety. However, all year we have been encouraged not to touch each other.

Sami Stowell, a massage therapist, has seen an increased interest in her services and says this may be a reason why.

"Touch directly stimulates the brain to produce oxytocin," Stowell says. "Which is that feel-good, happy, love chemical...which combats depression, combats anxiety."

Stowell says she is getting twice as many people interested in getting on her massage table, but for safety reasons, she is only taking a fraction of those customers.

"I feel a lot less stressed about being here, but the stress comes from turning people down daily," Stowell says.

For people living alone during the pandemic and beyond, there are ways to satisfy the sensory feelings of touch. Stowell encourages hot baths, a heated or weighted blanket, and pets.