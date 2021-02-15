MILWAUKEE — If you feel as though you have been spending a lot more time in sweatpants than suits over the past year, you aren’t alone.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people are still working from home and social occasions that require dressing up are few and far between.

It is something many clothing stores are taking notice of.

Harleys Co. in Milwaukee has sold mens formal wear for more than 70 years. However, over the past year, they have shifted to include a wider selection of casual offerings as demand for those types of items has risen.

“With people not going into work we have seen a migration towards casual,” store co-owner Jeff Brand said. “Things are comfortable, but look respectful.”

For Harleys Co., it has been about striking a balance between staying true to their more formal roots while also offering a wider variety of casual wear. ​