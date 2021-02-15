DELAVAN, Wis. — Makeup artists and hair stylists are starting to get back on their feet, thanks to COVID-19 precautions and small events.

“It's not just makeup … it’s actually bringing out the best in people to give them confidence,” said Jillian Niemann, a Lake Geneva-area makeup artist and hair stylist. She’s worked all over the world, on TV shows, in the country music industry. Now, she mostly caters to weddings.

“This is a scary time,” she said. “My profession is touching people.”

March of 2020 changed everything for her business.

“I went from having basically every single weekend booked for the year from about April to November, to all of a sudden my calendar was empty,” she said.

Those first few months of the pandemic were the toughest. But over time, her calendar has started to fill up again. People are coming over the Illinois-Wisconsin border to have weddings with more than ten people. Others chose to delay until late 2021, or have smaller celebrations. Thanks to vaccine distribution, people are much more optimistic than they were six months ago.

“I have the most weddings I've ever booked since I moved back to Wisconsin six years ago,” she said. “Right now, I think I'm at about 60 weddings for hair and makeup, and about 15 to 20 for my venue.”

That venue is The Treasury in Delavan, an event space and beauty studio Niemann and her husband have been working on for two years. Finally, they’ve finished this labor of love: but it’s the middle of the pandemic, and they haven’t quite gotten to show it off the way they imagined.

“I'm just excited to have people here,” she said. “It's set up for big groups and bridal parties, and I can't wait to see it in action.”

Her process of bridal hair and makeup isn’t too different now. She said any good artist should’ve already been using high sanitization standards with their tools and products. Now, she’s going above and beyond.

“I did invest in a lot more sanitizing sprays and a slew of cleaning products to clean at an even higher level than I was,” she said. “I got a little box that does UV cleaning.”

Of course, masks can mess up makeup! She said she’s adding a few more touch-ups throughout the wedding day.

“I always let them know, before you're going to put your mask back on, tell me so I can read powder around your mouth, because you want to make sure that makeup is extra set,” Niemann said. “When you're putting a covering over it, that's gonna take it off. So it's a lot more touch-ups.”

Celebrations can look a little different. Of course, she’s always wearing a mask, and sometimes a shield. But the goal is to make people feel as normal as possible.

“A lot of brides on their wedding day, they don't even want to talk about the word COVID,” Niemann said. “They just want it to feel as normal and as happy as it possibly can be.”

She said business is busy because love never stops.

“It's going to be a crazy year.” ​