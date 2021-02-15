“Today we celebrate Presidents Day,” Joe Biden said in a recorded video address Monday afternoon. “But the American story isn't a story of presidents, it’s a story of the American people, a story of courage, character, strength, and resilience.”

The United States celebrates Presidents Day in honor of the birthday of George Washington – the first U.S. president – dating back to 1879. The federal holiday, which was originally celebrated on Washington's birthday, Feb. 22, but since the 1970s has been celebrated on the third Monday of February, is now typically viewed as a nod to all the previous men who have served as the country’s commander in chief.

On this Presidents’ Day, I promise you as your president, my whole soul is in the work ahead of us. And if we do it together, as one nation, we will not fail. America never has. pic.twitter.com/m8QGdWezch — President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2021

The president spoke of the challenges his predecessors faced, from when Abraham Lincoln “saved the Union” to Lyndon B. Johnson’s introduction of the 1965 voting rights act. And while acknowledging the long road ahead, Biden said he was confident the American people can pull through just as they have in the past.

“Today, we’re living through another long, dark winter in our nation’s history,” Biden said. “Combatting a deadly virus, joblessness, hunger, racial injustice, violent extremism, hopelessness and despair. But I know we’ll get through this.”

“The American people have never, ever, ever let this country down, given half a chance,” he continued. "So on this Presidents Day, I promise you, as your president, my whole soul is in the work ahead of us. And if we do it together, as one people, one nation, one America, we will not fail. America never has.”

Monday marks the beginning of Biden’s fourth full week in office, and the president will return to the White House from a weekend at Camp David late in the afternoon. Biden will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday to participate in a CNN Town Hall event, where he will take questions from the audience live from the Pabst Theater at 9 p.m. EST.