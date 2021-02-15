DURHAM, N.C. — Tiffany Griffin and Dariel Heron were making candles for some time before they decided to start Bright Black.

What You Need To Know Bright Black was created in Durham by Tiffany Griffin and her husband Dariel Heron



The passion project came to life after Griffin was furloughed during a government shutdown in 2019



The candles highlight different Black diaspora

A big push for the company happened when their daughter, Elena was born.



"We started thinking about what narratives she would hear [and] how we would socialize her around race and equity,” Griffin says.



Griffin says the vision of Bright Black is to use scent as a medium to share positive narratives around Blackness. They chose candles because of the role they have played throughout history.



"They are a symbol of solidarity, a symbol of celebration, a symbol of peace, a symbol of light,” Griffin says.



Bright Black honors Black diaspora by featuring different people and cities, including Griffin and Heron's hometown of Durham.



Bright Black candles can be found at different stores throughout the Triangle. It also ships candles nationwide.





