WASHINGTON — Two people were arrested near the White House over the weekend on weapons charges, authorities said.

According to a police report, one of the people said "they were there to meet" with the president.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, two people approached Secret Service agents outside a vehicle checkpoint at the White House complex at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, authorities said. One of the people said "they were there to meet with the President of the United States and had a letter to deliver to him," according to a police report obtained from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One of the people had a loaded BB gun concealed in a holster, while the other had a loaded firearm inside a vehicle parked nearby on 15th Street, authorities said. Officers located the vehicle and seized the weapon, the Secret Service said.

The names of the suspects have not been released. One was charged with possession of a BB gun. The other was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The incident happened while Biden was spending the weekend at Camp David.

“During the course of the encounter and subsequent arrests, the individuals posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service protectee,” a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.