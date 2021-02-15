ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville was recently ranked No. 1 in the nation for best vegan-friendly small cities or towns by PETA.



The organization cited more than 100 vegan-friendly restaurants in Asheville, including a place called Plant.

“It’s an interesting spotlight to land on Asheville in that way,” says Owner Jason Sellers. “We’re so rewarded with that kind of coverage. It clues people in across the country to us and maybe even beyond the country.”



Sellers has been vegan since 1999. He enjoys a quick workout in the morning along with a vegan protein shake.

“By the time I started taking cooking more seriously and thinking about becoming a restaurant owner, I realized I was going to have to open a restaurant that would satisfy the vegan ethic for me,” Sellers says.



The top 10 list didn’t include any other North Carolina cities or towns. Click here to view the full list.