With the pandemic and limited seating at the track, some fans sought other alternatives for the Daytona 500 this year.

Fans who usually attend made alternate plans



The Taylor family from Ponce Inlet are huge race fans. Many of them are usually inside Daytona International Speedway for the race - but not this year.

“They only allowed 30,000, so it was sold out. So we are having BBQ,” said Mandy Taylor.

The family is getting together at the house with seats set up outside and the TV.

“It is always happy, family is the best,” said Diane Taylor.

Eddie Taylor is usually at the race but said this was a great alternative. He was chef for the day.

“Family, food, and racing,” said Taylor.