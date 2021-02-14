STATEWIDE — Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered that the United States and state flags in Florida fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday in memory of the 17 lives lost in an attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, 2018.

What You Need To Know Flags in Floiida at half-staff in tribute to 17 shooting victims in Parkland



A gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on February 14, 2018



President Joe Biden issues remembrance, says U.S. should "do better" to stop gun violence



U.S. Senate passes resolution honoring the victims

On that date, 14 students and three educators died when a gunman opened fire at the school. Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, is still awaiting trial in the case.

Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Christopher Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang lost their lives that day.

In his Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day proclamation, issued Friday, DeSantis said, “Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten."

The lives lost that day are being remembered throughout the country.

President Joe Biden issued a statement paying tribute to the lives lost and throwing support behind efforts to keep people safe.

"For three years now, the Parkland families have spent birthdays and holidays without their loved ones,” Biden said in a statement. “They’ve missed out on the experience of sending their children off to college or seeing them on their first job after high school. Like far too many families, they’ve had to bury pieces of their soul deep within the Earth. Like far too many families — and, indeed, like our nation — they’ve been left to wonder whether things would ever be okay.”

He also said their loss should drive future change.

“The Parkland students and so many other young people across the country who have experienced gun violence are carrying forward the history of the American journey,” Biden said. “It is a history written by young people in each generation who challenged prevailing dogma to demand a simple truth: we can do better. And we will.”

In recognition of the third anniversary of the shooting, Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio last week introduced a resolution honoring the 17 innocent lives lost that day. It was unanimously adopted by the Senate.

Congressman Ted Deutsch (R-District 22), who represents the area where the school is located, remembered the day by participating in community-based events.

In a statement, Deutsch said, “I recommit to ensure that the names of the 17 victims are never forgotten in the halls of Congress and to honor their memory with action that will make our communities safer from gun violence."