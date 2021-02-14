WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Sunday was Valentine’s Day, and one Florida man spent it making women feel special by sending them home with mink eyelashes.

“It’s a special day for them so if this helps them feel better today and not feel alone - I’m all for helping them to feel better,” said Philanthropist Eliezer LaSalle.

LaSalle said the idea to give the lashes away for free is new but his concept to go into the lash business isn’t.

“We started off in the middle of 2019 and it started really well,” he explained. “We ended up selling lashes - 300 in the first 30-45 days. Granted I didn’t even know what I was doing for the first week or two.

“Manufacturing slowed down, we were caught without inventory and so we were stuck,” said LaSalle. “I think people were probably focused on PPE items or maybe toilet paper but they weren’t buying luxury items like lashes.”

Now, LaSalle gave the lashes away for free so every woman had the chance at a Valentines Day treat.

“Us men don’t really understand Valentines Day but we try,” he said. “Giving these away makes it all worth it.”

Dozens of ladies showed up to Winter Haven’s downtown fountain to pick out their mink lash sets.

“This is just so nice that he’s doing this,” said Merissa Green of 100 Black Women’s Coalition. “We have a lot of women that we help out in the community so they will appreciate this.”

Green posted on her Facebook several days before, to give ladies a heads up about the special Valentines Day gesture. Also among the crowd was student mentor, Korey Jones.

“Any time that you can help out some students and improve their behavior with some positive behavior incentive programs, it feels great,” said Jones. “I just want to thank him for helping out our young ladies.”

LaSalle had more lashes then he could give away in his window of time Sunday but he told me he’s happy to have been a part of so many people’s Valentine's Day.​