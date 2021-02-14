ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One Rochester business is using chocolate to send a message to your loved one for Valentine's Day.

Jennifer Posey, owner of Hedonist Artisan Chocolates in Rochester, spent Valentine's Day weekend making salted caramels.

What You Need To Know A Rochester business is using chocolate to send a message to your loved one this Valentine's Day



Every year, Hedonist Artisan Chocolate features a unique set of chocolates, designed by a local artist



This year, it's Anna Vos of Rochester



Hedonist Artisan Chocolate will stay open until 9 p.m. on Valentine's Day

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the place is as busy as ever during the holiday.

"For chocolate, we see a lot more online sales. People ordering online and then picking up. Although people are still the same people, two days before Valentine's Day is the same day they come pick up the chocolate, which is fine. We are here for them. We're making it," said Posey.

Every year, Hedonist Artisan Chocolate features a unique set of chocolates, designed by a local artist.

For 2021, it's Anna Vos of Rochester with the theme called 'You are Home.'

"Somebody who feels like home is something that I really think is beautiful in this life that we get to experience and so you are my home just celebrates the fact that we can have this tender soft, safe connection with another person and it really feels like a home," said Vos.

Posey says while they had to adapt to the times, by limiting capacity inside the shop and being more online friendly, it hasn't changed their focus of making sure they can help their customers make Valentine Day's special for the loved ones.

In Posey's view, chocolate is one of the best ways to send that message.

"It's the currency of love. We make something special and people want to make their loved ones feel special so they give them special that we make," said Posey.

Hedonist Artisan Chocolate will stay open until 9 p.m. on Valentine's Day.