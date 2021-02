WORCESTER, Mass. - When you think of Valentine's Day, there are certain images which come to your head: hearts, candy and, of course, flowers.

But unfortunately for the team at Worcester's Herbert Berg Florist, the pandemic has actually created a shortage in flowers this year.

It has forced them to rethink their arrangements this Valentine's Day, but it hasn't changed their goal: get flowers into people's hands for the holiday.

Our Meghan Parsons has more in the story above.