WORCESTER, Mass. - Kim Mowers wants to teach other people her passion: sewing.

But the pandemic has made it hard to have classes at her new business.

Mowers, co-owner at The Burncoat Center for Arts and Wellness, said, "I like the idea of people learning how to sew and knowing how to sew. There's this like excitement that they have that's really authentic."

About two years ago, she decided she wanted to open up her own place to sew, but to also teach it. She found a business partner, and last January, they opened up the Burncoat Center for Arts and Wellness.

"I feel very lucky that I'm able to do what I love,” Mowers said.

But with COVID-19, things got tough. The Center was shut down for a while, and they still aren't really able to have in-person classes. So Mowers continued to put her sewing skills to use and started making masks.

"And that was literally like the only thing that kept us surviving to also help with the bills," Mwowers said.

When the Center was able to reopen, Mowers and her business partner decided to host a holiday market for artists. Dozens of artists, including Mowers herself, would now have a place people could buy their products in person.

While Mowers loves sewing, outside of work she loves being a dog mom to a 16-year-old blind shih tzu named Stinkerbell.

Reporter Katie Benoit took a ride with Mowers and Stinkerbell on her way to her grooming appointment. Back at work, Mowers says things are going well. The market is going to be able to stay open for a while.

Mowers said, "We were really happily surprised at how many people realize that this pandemic has hurt so many artists and makers."

Mowers hopes she can have classes when things get better, but for now she'll keep sewing, like she has been for more than a decade.

For more information, including market hours, click here.

Image courtesy: The Burncoat Center for Arts and Wellness/Facebook