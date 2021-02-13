VIERA, Fla. — Saturday morning, those who’ve served our country and live in Brevard County will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The VA Health Care Center in Viera is holding a drive-in vaccination event Saturday to protect area veterans from COVID-19.

Cars were lined up as early as 6 a.m. as people waited, hoping for a chance to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines at the VA on Saturday.

The vaccination drive-in event in Viera is one way the VA is working to reach as many veterans as they can around Central Florida. So far, they’ve given out around 35,000 doses of vaccine overall, according to Heather Frebe, a spokesperson for the Orlando VA Healthcare System. That makes them the top VA system in the nation for vaccines given, according to Frebe.

Leaders with the Orlando VA health-care system said they’ve been hosting events in Viera as well as in Daytona Beach and Lake Baldwin so vets don’t have to come to Orlando to be protected against COVID-19. They're also taking steps to reach those who don’t have easy access to technology.

“We’ve been doing them a lot by appointment so veterans in those areas can go closer to where they are versus coming all the way into Orlando. So that’s helped with a lot of those groups of veterans, to be able to get them closer to home,” Frebe said.

The vaccination drive-in event today in Brevard County is open to veterans 65 and older as well as veterans over 18-years-old but have been working on the frontlines of the pandemic. Veterans older than 18 who work on the frontlines are asked to bring ID and documentation that they are employed in one of these fields to receive the vaccine.

Appointments are not required at this vaccination site Saturday. The drive-in clinic will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., or until supplies run out.