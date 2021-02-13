With a vote of 57-43, former president Donald J. Trump was acquitted on the charge of "incitement of insurrection" at his historic second impeachment trial.

Seven Republican Senators joined all 50 Senate Democrats in voting guilty in a 57-43 vote, but they fell 10 votes short of the threshold for conviction



Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, one of the more surprising guilty votes of the day, laid the blame at Trump's feet for the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol



House impeachment managers attempted to make the case that then-President Trump caused the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by espousing falsehoods about voter fraud for months, including the baseless claim that the election was stolen from him, and then telling his supporters gathered near the White House at a rally that morning to "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat.

Five people died when they then laid siege to the Capitol.

In a blistering rebuke after the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that this vote "was about choosing country over Donald Trump, and 43 Republicans members chose Trump."

"They chose Trump. And it should be a weight on their conscience," Schumer said, adding: "Look at what Republicans have chosen to forgive."

"Jan. 6 will live as a day of infamy in the history of the United States of America," Schumer said. "The failure to convict Donald Trump will live as a vote of infamy in the history of the United States Senate."

Schumer also praised the vote as "the largest and most bipartisan vote in any impeachment trial in history."

Schumer called the day of the riot the "final, terrible legacy" of Trump and said the stain of his actions will never be "washed away."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), speaking on the floor of the Senate, condemned Trump's actions, but said that ultimately the Senate does not have the power to convict a former president.

McConnell slammed the former president, saying that there is "no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day" and called his actions "disgraceful derilication of duty," but called impeachment a "narrow tool."

"If President Trump were still in office, I would've carefully considered whether House managers proved their specific charge," McConnell said, adding: "This is a close question, no doubt. Donald Trump was the president when the House voted. But not when the House chose to send the papers."

McConnell said that while Trump is not subject to impeachment, he can be prosecuted or sued for the events of Jan. 6.

"The Senate today did not condone anything that happened on, or before that day," McConnell added. "We simply put our constitutional duty first."

In a statement issued after the acquittal, the former president said that "this has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it."

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," Trump added, teasing: "In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people."

Seven Republican Senators joined all 50 Senate Democrats in voting guilty, but they fell 10 votes short of the threshold for conviction:

Burr (NC)

Cassidy (LA)

Collins (ME)

Murkowski (AK)

Romney (UT)

Sasse (NE)

Toomey (PA)

Some of the Republicans who voted against Trump issued statements after the vote.

"Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person," Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said. "I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty."

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said that he "cannot go back on my word, and Congress cannot lower our standards on such a grave matter, simply because it is politically convenient. I must vote to convict."

"The President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection," Burr said, "and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict."

"The facts are clear," Burr said. "The President promoted unfounded conspiracy theories to cast doubt on the integrity of a free and fair election because he did not like the results. As Congress met to certify the election results, the President directed his supporters to go to the Capitol to disrupt the lawful proceedings required by the Constitution. When the crowd became violent, the President used his office to first inflame the situation instead of immediately calling for an end to the assault."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.