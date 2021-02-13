PRINCETON, Mass. - Sarena Jones opened up her business Red Barn Cookies about five years ago inside of her Princeton home.

And she spends a lot of time baking. But recently, she's been making a new treat: hot cocoa bombs.

Jones says she's been getting a lot of hot cocoa bomb orders for Valentine's Day.

Jones said, "We're making sometimes a week 100 to 150 of them."

After being decorated and filled, the treats will eventually go into hot milk, and that's when they'll become hot chocolate. The process is pretty cool.

Jones said, "I never thought I'd be getting into chocolate."

Bakers in Massachusetts aren't the only ones making hot cocoa bombs. The idea has been popular all across social media over the last several months.

And as Jones packs her orders, she says she's thankful that people help support her small business.