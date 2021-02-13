WORCESTER, Mass. - A local entrepreneur has turned her dream of owning her own business into a reality here in Worcester.

Robin Clark is the Chef and owner of Doh! Girl.

Her love of donuts and bagels inspired her to open her business, which she is now operating out of the Worcester Regional Food Hub.

Clark was a chef here in the city, but was laid off during the pandemic, which inspired her to start Doh! Girl in January.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Clark spent the morning Saturday preparing chocolate bagels.

Clark said, "I was super excited about this. It sounded insane. But I thought this sounds just crazy enough to work. Because you don't really see chocolate bagels anywhere. And I wanted to do something themed for Valentine's Day. I've just always loved food, and always wanted to be doing food things."

Clark quickly sold out of the chocolate bagels and says she's hoping to host a number of pop ups each month.

For more information, you can visit Doh! Girl's Facebook and Instagram pages.​