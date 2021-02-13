Valentine’s Day weekend is a busy one for Central Florida flower shops.
What You Need To Know
- Orlando flower shops reporting big business for Valentine's Day weekend
- Otown Flowers expects to see its biggest numbers on Sunday
- More Orange County headlines
“We will probably send anywhere from 40-60 depending how the phone goes today,” said one of co-owners of Otown Flowers in Orlando, Justin Hoffman.
Hoffman said on a typical Saturday they do up to 20, and Sunday on Valentines Day they are expecting even bigger numbers.
“Our big number tomorrow is closer to 60-100,” said Hoffman.
Otown Flowers is a business that started in 2019.
Tenzin Sangha, another one of the co-owners, was doing a number of deliveries Saturday.
“Busy schedule - I have two orders in Windermere. I have one at UCF, and one up north by Lake Nona,” said Sangha.
Holidays like Mother's Day and Valentine's Day have really help out their sales.
“It's a big weekend,” said Hoffman.
While Hoffman and Sangha bring in sales this weekend they are hoping their flowers also provide a special moment for loved ones.
“They are really surprised, excited about it, kind a special different memory.”