Valentine’s Day weekend is a busy one for Central Florida flower shops.

“We will probably send anywhere from 40-60 depending how the phone goes today,” said one of co-owners of Otown Flowers in Orlando, Justin Hoffman.

Hoffman said on a typical Saturday they do up to 20, and Sunday on Valentines Day they are expecting even bigger numbers.

“Our big number tomorrow is closer to 60-100,” said Hoffman.

Otown Flowers is a business that started in 2019.

Tenzin Sangha, another one of the co-owners, was doing a number of deliveries Saturday.

“Busy schedule - I have two orders in Windermere. I have one at UCF, and one up north by Lake Nona,” said Sangha.

Holidays like Mother's Day and Valentine's Day have really help out their sales.

“It's a big weekend,” said Hoffman.

While Hoffman and Sangha bring in sales this weekend they are hoping their flowers also provide a special moment for loved ones.

“They are really surprised, excited about it, kind a special different memory.”