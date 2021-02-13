Before the pandemic, the Delmar dog grooming business Shampoodle would average 8-10 dogs at its day care. Now, owner Ginny Siciliano says she’s lucky if there are six.

The business closed its doors during the first several weeks of the pandemic. It slowly reopened, but hasn’t seen the amount of customers it normally would.

Besides daycare, the business offers grooming, brush outs, and do-it-yourself baths. All customers are required to make appointments, and the business is limiting how many people are allowed inside at the same time.

But even with the precautions, Siciliano says people are afraid to go out. That means besides losing business, dogs are also not being properly groomed.

“I personally took three dog’s nails out of their pads,” says Siciliano. “They had grown right into their pads.”

Siciliano secured PPP funding, which helped keep her employees on the payroll. The business is also one of more than 130 that has received grant funding through the Albany County Legislature. The money will help purchase supplies and pay rent.

“It all adds up, especially now that masks are a fortune. They’ve like tripled in price, so putting all that money out of pocket really hurt. My big thing, too, is paying the landlord, which is hard,” says Siciliano.

The business will close its Clifton Park location at the end of the month. Siciliano says she plans to keep her employees and relocate them to an additional grooming space in Delmar. The hope is enough customers chose to travel the extra distance.

“I put it on Facebook, got a lot of response, and most people say they’ll come,” says Siciliano.

Albany County opened registration for small business grants last month. Applicants needed to prove they’ve lost at least 25 percent of revenue because of the pandemic.

Grants were given up to $5,000. Shampoodle has received $4,600.