The more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected at the University of Central Florida, with the health department reporting one case on campus.

What You Need To Know A case of the more-contagious U.K. variant has been detected at UCF



Experts say the U.K. variant spreads more easily than the current dominant COVID-19 strain



Officials at UCF say they are taking the positive diagnosis of the variant extremely seriously

U.S. health leaders have confirmed that 1,000 cases of the U.K. variant have been identified in the US. Of those — on top of the case at UCF — six are in Seminole County.

“Oh, wow,” said sophomore Melanie Galindo after hearing a student tested positive with the U.K. variant.

Galindo said this school year has already been a challenge during the pandemic.

“Oh my gosh it is hard, its really hard,” she said.

She has been doing what she can to stay safe on campus.

“I make sure I don't come too often, and when I do I am watching what I am touching," she said. "I keep hand sanitizer, and keep my mask on.”

Now that she has heard about the student testing positive with the U.K. variant, “I will be extra careful,” Galindo said.

“Everyone needs to take the U.K. (variant) seriously,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease critical care emergency medical physician. “It's more contagious, it will infect people more readily, so its less forgiving if people have lapses with hand washing or not wearing a face covering.”

UCF officials said they are taking precautions, including enacting their standard contact tracing and isolation processes and remind everyone to follow CDC guidelines on campus. They are continuing to vaccinate students, staff, and faculty over 65. So far they say they administered more than 1,000 vaccinations with more than 99% receiving both doses..

UCF said for anyone who tests positive, contact tracers will remain in contact with them throughout their isolation period. Additionally, the tracers will contact others who have been in proximity to the positive patient to advise them of the possible exposure, the need to quarantine and guidance on getting tested.​