WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman took on the challenge of becoming a business owner in the middle of the pandemic.

Amalia Nappo has been a fitness instructor for more than a decade. When she heard the owners of Winston-Salem’s Tinderbox Fitness would be selling the women’s gym, she decided to step up to the plate. Nappo bought the gym in April 2020, a few weeks after gyms closed statewide due to the spread of coronavirus.

“For me, personally, it was taking a great leap of faith. I just dove in, and I decided that if I had a great opportunity that I would explore it and attempt to move forward with it,” Nappo says.

Tinderbox Fitness for Women has a long history with a community spanning over more than 20 years. Nappo didn’t want to see that strong community crumble. She says having a women’s gym creates a nonjudgmental environment that her members find comfortable.

“Being part of a women’s gym means more than what people may think. It is devised of diverse women. We have a community,” she says. “And it isn’t necessarily that they experienced anything bad at other facilities. It’s just what women want, they feel comfortable, they feel safe, they can relate to each other.”

Tinderbox offers a variety of different classes for women of all abilities. It also provides equipment and machines found in traditional gyms. Once gyms were allowed to reopen, Nappo and her team focused on creating a safe, socially distanced space for women to get active.

