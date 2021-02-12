ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Central Florida county is moving coronavirus vaccine registrations to a statewide website designed to help make the process of finding a vaccine easier.

What You Need To Know Some people still reporting issues with state COVID-19 vaccine registration website



Seminole, Orange counties are not using the state site and have their own registration systems



Volusia County will begin using the state website on Monday

But some people, and some county administrators, still report problems with that state website.

Amy Fuller’s underlying health conditions make her especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.

She says recent lung scans did not look good.

“What they see is one of the signs of COVID,” Fuller said.

Her doctors are now testing her for the virus.

She says she really needed a vaccine weeks ago.

“And you’re sick and there’s nothing you can do, wait some more,” Fuller said.

Under Florida vaccine rules, only hospitals are allowed to give vaccines to people under 65 who have comorbidities. Fuller saw a tab on the home page of the state’s vaccine registration website that mentions that group, and she signed up.

“They accepted my application,” Fuller said.

But in two weeks, she’s heard nothing back.

“I’m glad my name’s somewhere, but it doesn’t help me know whether I’m going to be waiting three months, six months — or a year,” Fuller said.

To sign up for pharmacy shots at retailers like Walmart, residents must go to that retailer’s site.

The state website allows people to enter a virtual queue line for shots at a county’s vaccine distribution site. Most Central Florida counties are connected to that site, including Volusia County which begins using it on Monday, February 15.

But administrators in Seminole and Orange counties say because of too many issues with it, they want residents to continue using their registration systems.

Fuller says she’s tried everywhere to sign up for a shot – with no luck.

“So, I don’t know what else you do but just wait and I’ve stayed home and locked myself in,” Fuller said.

She hopes she hasn’t run out of time.

“I’m just praying that the ventilator is not my next step,” Fuller said.