The New York Times’ documentary episode entitled “Framing Britney Spears” debuted a week ago, and has already stirred up plenty of chatter surrounding the pop star’s meteoric rise to fame and subsequent conservatorship that has lasted over a decade.

One of the most prominent reactions to the show came in response to the portrayal of Justin Timberlake in the wake of his breakup from Spears in 2002. The show highlights the flood of support Timberlake received both from fans and the media, who in turn skewered Spears and blamed her for breaking the crooner’s heart.

“Framing Britney Spears” shows fans a series of moments in the wake of the highly publicized breakup that don’t paint Timberlake in a positive light. First, viewers are reminded of the music video for Timberlake’s song “Cry Me A River,” which featured a nude Britney Spears lookalike over lyrics about being unfaithful — which only served to fuel the media’s narrative that Britney had cheated on Justin.

Kevin Tancharoen, a former backup dancer and tour director for Spears who was featured in the documentary, called the video a “pure male revenge fantasy.”

That and several other instances of Justin’s reaction to the breakup portrayed in the film sparked swift backlash from Britney Spears fans, many of whom flooded Timberlake’s social media with requests for the singer to apologize.

On Friday, Timberlake did just that, taking to Instagram to say that he has “seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns” and wanted to respond.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote in part. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Timberlake wrote that he “specifically” wanted to apologize to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

Jackson’s name has resurfaced amid the Britney Spears controversy because of his infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Jackson, in which the “Mirrors” singer exposed Janet Jackson’s breast — adorned with a nipple shield — to the crowd.

Backlash against the two performers was inarguably skewed in favor of Timberlake. Jackson was required to deliver a public apology, and has not been asked back to perform at the Super Bowl since; Timberlake went on to be the featured performer at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” the singer wrote on Instagram Friday.

“The industry is flawed,” he continued. “It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”