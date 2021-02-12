Friday will see the return of indoor dining in New York City.

The return was originally planned for Valentine's Day, but Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that it would instead reopen Friday, two days earlier than originally planned.

Restaurants in New York City must operate at 25% capacity and close by 10 p.m., Cuomo said Monday. New York restaurants outside of New York City are able to operate at 50% capacity.

Indoor dining was shut down in mid-December after a rise in COVID-19 cases across the city. It had reopened in September after being initially shut down in March as the initial number of coronavirus cases grew in the city and state.

The move comes as the city’s COVID-19 seven-day average test positivity rate remains slightly above 8%.

Restaurant workers were made eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine just last week. However, vaccine supply across the five boroughs remains severely limited, and securing an appointment is still a challenge for many. For example, the mega-vaccination site that opened at Citi Field on Wednesday is only able to administer 200 doses a day this week because of shortages.

Despite the shortages, those within the industry applauded Cuomo’s move on Monday, saying the decision will help the beleaguered industry.

“We commend Governor Cuomo for permitting indoor dining to resume in New York City on Friday, instead of Sunday the originally scheduled date,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.​ "This will allow restaurants to generate much needed revenue from the Valentine’s Day weekend business, much of which they would have lost because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year. The advanced opening and better health metrics are welcome news to the city’s decimated restaurant industry and to lovers alike."

As for whether or not another shutdown of indoor dining could happen, or if capacity in the five boroughs will be expanded to 50% to match the rest of the state, Cuomo said Monday he would monitor the data and amend the mandates accordingly.