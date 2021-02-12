INDEPENDENCE — A significant number of middle-aged adults find themselves taking care of an elderly relative so an Ohio nonprofit and a caregiving expert have teamed up to work on a plan for employers to help their employees who are also caretakers.

For David deBardelaben-Phillips and his sister, balancing work and taking care of a mother with dementia can be tough.

"It can be really challenging to balance everything. When you're still trying to work full-time and then try to take care of a loved one that has some high needs, it’s a balancing act to try and make sure you get them to all their doctor's appointments, that you meet all the deadlines at work, so there’s oftentimes competing priorities,” deBardelaben-Phillips said.

And the current pandemic has created new problems for caregivers like him.

“It creates a different stress level because oftentimes, things that you wouldn’t think twice about doing, you have to be conscious about. So, if you need additional help bringing someone into the home, you have to be really conscious about who are you willing to let come into the home to help take care of your loved one because of the fact that you don’t know their exposure level," he said.

Psychologist Dr. Barry Jacobs Jr. with Health Management Associates knows what caregivers go through.

He was a caregiver to his mother dealing with dementia, and stepfather battling Alzheimer’s.

“We all have responsibilities to people in our lives that we want to do a good job of those responsibilities. And I was left in this position where I felt that I wasn’t a good worker, I wasn’t being a good enough son. I wasn’t being a good enough husband to my wife or father to my children. I was spread too thin and I didn’t feel like I could do anything right and that, that was (an) awful feeling,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is working with Ohio-based Health Action Council, an organization that helps employers create healthier work environments.

Jacobs and the nonprofit organization has developed actions employers can take to help caregivers such as:

Adapt your culture

Get input from caregivers

Implement flexible policies

Train middle managers to be caregiver friendly

Create internal support groups

Measure and evaluate results

“They first have to actually understand what their needs of their employees are. So whether they do a questionnaire, they have town hall meetings, they’re really understanding what they need, and the roles of those employees outside of the workforce currently are."

Patty Starr is the president and CEO of Health Action Council and hopes these steps can lead to healthier work environments for caregivers like deBardelaben-Phillips happy and allows his employer to be able to help him take care of his family while staying productive.

“When you communicate with your employees and you have an open dialogue, and you work with them to help meet their needs, the employee really feels valued, and so, the more valued the employee feels, the more they want to give back to the organization because they feel like they’re an important, contributing part of the organization.”